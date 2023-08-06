Arsenal close to buying Spain goalkeeper for €20m

RU RU
Arsenal close to signing Spain goalkeeper Photo: David Raya's Instagram/Author Unknown

Goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford and the Spanish national team is close to a move to London-based club Arsenal, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the London club will pay approximately €20 million for the goalkeeper. Brentford initially wanted €48 million for the player, but they have agreed to significantly reduce the price as Raya's contract expires in the summer of 2024. Earlier reports indicated that Arsenal had already reached an agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old Raya has been playing for Brentford since 2019. He joined the club from Blackburn Rovers for a transfer fee of €3.35 million. In total, Raya has played 161 matches for Brentford in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. Additionally, he kept clean sheets in 54 matches.

Raya has been representing the Spanish national team since 2022. He has played two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

As a reminder, Arsenal finished in second place in the German championship last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

