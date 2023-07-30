RU RU
Main News Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper

Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper

Football news Today, 11:56
Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper Photo: Instagram David Raya / Author unknown

London's "Arsenal" has shown interest in goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team, according to The Athletic.

As per the source, the London club is considering the possibility of acquiring the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. At Arsenal, Raya could become a competitor to the first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, it may not be easy to buy Raya as "Brentford" wants around 50 million euros for him.

Previously, it was reported that "Bayern Munich" and "Tottenham" are also interested in the Spanish goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old Raya has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019, joining the club from "Blackburn." The transfer fee amounted to 3.35 million euros. Raya has played a total of 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. Additionally, he kept 54 clean sheets.

Raya has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2022. He has appeared in two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in the second place in the English Premier League table, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Brentford Premier League England
Popular news
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Today, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker Football news Today, 12:20 AC Milan close to signing US midfielder Football news Today, 11:56 Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:37 Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule Football news Today, 11:20 Al-Nasr from the UAE bought a famous Italian striker Football news Today, 10:55 Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star Football news Today, 10:20 Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m Football news Today, 10:00 "Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine
Sport Predictions
Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023