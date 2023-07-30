Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper

London's "Arsenal" has shown interest in goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team, according to The Athletic.

As per the source, the London club is considering the possibility of acquiring the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. At Arsenal, Raya could become a competitor to the first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, it may not be easy to buy Raya as "Brentford" wants around 50 million euros for him.

Previously, it was reported that "Bayern Munich" and "Tottenham" are also interested in the Spanish goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old Raya has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019, joining the club from "Blackburn." The transfer fee amounted to 3.35 million euros. Raya has played a total of 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. Additionally, he kept 54 clean sheets.

Raya has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2022. He has appeared in two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in the second place in the English Premier League table, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.