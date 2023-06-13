Arsenal can get rid of the most expensive transfer in their history for free

The London-based club "Arsenal" may release French forward Nicolas Pepe for free, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the English club will attempt to sell the player in the summer transfer window. If they fail to find a buyer, the "Gunners" may terminate the contract with the 28-year-old forward, which is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pepe is the most expensive transfer in Arsenal's history. He joined from "Lille" in 2019 for €80 million. In the current season, the Frenchman played for "Nice" on loan, appearing in 28 matches, scoring eight goals, and providing one assist.