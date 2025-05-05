Arrived for the Copa Libertadores match. Arturo Vidal shares video with Colo-Colo fans in Brazil

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal took to Instagram Stories to share a personal video from his meeting with the Chilean club's supporters in Brazil, where he and the team arrived for their Copa Libertadores clash against Fortaleza.

The midfielder posted a short clip featuring Colo-Colo fans who traveled with the team to Brazil to cheer them on in this crucial Copa Libertadores encounter.

It's worth noting that Colo-Colo currently finds themselves in a tough spot in the tournament, as the team sits at the bottom of their group. The Chileans have drawn two matches and were handed a technical defeat in their home game against Fortaleza. That match, as a reminder, was abandoned due to the tragic death of several fans in the stands.

This makes victory in the away fixture against the Brazilian side absolutely essential for Colo-Colo. The support of their fans will be more vital than ever.

On top of that, Colo-Colo recently suffered a defeat in the Chilean league, losing away to Deportes Limache. As a result, the team is currently 11th in the league table, though it's important to note that they still have three games in hand.