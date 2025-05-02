Tension Mounts at Colo Colo as Almirón Reportedly Loses the Locker Room

Colo Colo's 2025 campaign has taken a turn for the worse, with growing internal tension threatening to derail the club’s season. According to RedGol, the 1-1 draw with Racing in the Copa Libertadores marked a decisive break in the relationship between head coach Jorge Almirón and his squad, fueling dissatisfaction within the team.

Journalist Pamela Juanita Cordero disclosed on Los Tenores de Radio ADN that multiple players have begun questioning the Argentine manager’s tactical decisions, claiming his approach lacks the attacking identity traditionally associated with Colo Colo. “There’s a critical view from within. They feel that Almirón’s setups no longer reflect the club’s DNA—playing forward, with courage,” she stated.

The decision to substitute Cepeda, who had been one of the most dangerous players against Racing, reportedly caused confusion and disappointment among teammates. “When a coach loses clarity, the players notice. That substitution felt like a cold shower to the team,” Cordero added. The growing sense of disconnection is reportedly spreading even to the squad’s leadership core.

With Libertadores progression hanging by a thread and recent disciplinary sanctions from Conmebol adding pressure, Colo Colo’s centenary season has been anything but celebratory. The team now faces a crucial away match against Fortaleza on Tuesday, May 6, where only a win will keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Almirón has overseen 66 matches with 35 wins, 18 draws, and 13 losses. But numbers aside, he now finds himself under intense scrutiny. His future with Colo Colo hinges not only on upcoming results, but also on his ability to repair a fractured dressing room and restore trust among his players.