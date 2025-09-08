Argentinos and Lanús Battle for a Place in the Copa Argentina Semis

The Copa Argentina has reached its decisive stages. Per Olé, Argentinos Juniors and Lanús will meet on Monday, September 8, at the Estadio Presidente Perón in Avellaneda with a semifinal spot at stake. Argentinos advanced by knocking out Aldosivi, while Lanús earned its place by defeating Huracán in the round of 16.

Argentinos enters the match after a setback in league play, falling 2-1 to Independiente Rivadavia in Mendoza. Coach Nicolás Diez’s team, which impressed in the first half of the year, now sees the cup as its clearest path to the Copa Libertadores. For the club, the match is more than a knockout tie; it represents a direct route to continental competition and a chance to edge closer to the trophy.

Lanús is also coming off a disappointing domestic result, losing 3-0 to Vélez in its last Clausura outing. Still, Mauricio Pellegrino’s side carries momentum from its Copa Sudamericana run, where it reached the quarterfinals by eliminating Central Córdoba. For the Granate, the Copa Argentina is both a challenge and an opportunity to reestablish itself in the local scene.

Argentinos is expected to line up with Diego Rodríguez in goal; Leandro Lozano, Francisco Álvarez, Erik Godoy and Sebastián Prieto in defense; Federico Fattori or Juan José Cardozo alongside Alan Lescano and Nicolás Oroz in midfield; and an attacking trio of Hernán López Muñoz, Tomás Molina and Matías Giménez.

Lanús would start with Nahuel Losada in goal; Gonzalo Pérez, Carlos Izquierdoz, José Canale and Sasha Marcich at the back; Eduardo Salvio, Agustín Cardozo, Agustín Medina and Franco Watson across the middle; with Rodrigo Castillo and Alexis Canelo up front.

The clash promises tension and intensity, with the winner moving into the semifinals and keeping alive the dream of lifting one of Argentina’s most coveted trophies.