Argentine Coach to Step In for Ancelotti at Real Madrid’s Club World Cup

Real Madrid is preparing for a managerial change following a string of setbacks. After losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona and being knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal, the club’s board has reportedly decided not to extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract. According to Sport, the Italian manager will leave at the end of the season to take over Brazil’s national team.

With the Club World Cup set to take place in the United States this summer, Madrid needs an interim coach — and the chosen one is Argentine Santiago Solari. Currently serving as the club’s sporting director, Solari previously managed the first team between 2018 and 2019 after Julen Lopetegui’s departure.

The former Real Madrid and Argentina midfielder is expected to lead the team during the international tournament, which will also feature Boca Juniors and River Plate. While his role is meant to be temporary, his appointment will provide continuity until a long-term replacement is appointed.

Xabi Alonso, currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, remains the top candidate to succeed Ancelotti. The plan is to allow Alonso to complete his season in Germany and take over after the Club World Cup. Though names like Jürgen Klopp have been mentioned, they are seen as smokescreens.