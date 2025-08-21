Argentine Coach Takes Over at Santos After Xavier Exit

According to César Luis Merlo, Santos has appointed Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda as the new head coach following Cléber Xavier’s departure. The team’s recent defeat ended Xavier’s tenure in a squad struggling to stay in Brazil’s top flight, despite Neymar joining earlier this year.

Vojvoda, 50, comes from Fortaleza, where he led more than 300 matches, registering 145 wins, 73 draws and 92 losses, and winning two Copa do Nordeste titles. He has worked in Brazil since May 2021, gaining recognition as an experienced coach in the league. Prior to his time in Brazil, he managed Newell’s, Defensa y Justicia, Talleres and Huracán in Argentina.

The Córdoba-born coach was chosen over Jorge Sampaoli, who was also under consideration but ruled out because the board could not secure the sporting project he requested. Vojvoda has signed a one-year contract aimed at lifting Santos out of the relegation zone and restoring stability to the team.

His first match will be an away game against Bahia on Sunday, August 24, currently fourth in the Brasileirão. A week later, Santos will host Fluminense at Vila Belmiro, marking a crucial start for the new era.