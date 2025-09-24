Argentina to Face Mexico and Honduras in Final Friendlies Before 2026 World Cup

The Argentine Football Association confirmed that the national team will take on Mexico and Honduras in the United States in June 2026, less than two weeks before the World Cup begins. AFA president Claudio Tapia noted that venues are yet to be determined, but emphasized the value of the opposition for Argentina’s final preparations.

Tapia described Mexico as “a great test” given the rivalry and competitive history between the two nations, while also stressing that Honduras will provide a demanding challenge as Lionel Scaloni’s squad fine-tunes ahead of the tournament.

Before these June matches, Argentina will face Venezuela in Miami and Puerto Rico in Chicago in October 2025. There is also a pending decision regarding a possible Finalissima clash against Spain in March, featuring the champions of South America and Europe.

Having finished first in South American qualifying, Argentina will arrive at the 2026 World Cup aiming to maximize its readiness with a schedule of high-level friendlies designed to polish tactical details and boost physical sharpness.