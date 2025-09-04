Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni suffered an unexpected setback just hours before Thursday’s game against Venezuela: defender Nicolás Tagliafico has been ruled out with a muscle injury.

The Lyon fullback was injured in training and will miss the clash at Estadio Más Monumental. His availability for the following match against Ecuador in Guayaquil remains uncertain. Scaloni has chosen Marcos Acuña to take over on the left side of the defense, forcing an adjustment in the lineup.

Argentina is expected to start with Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Paz and Thiago Almada; Messi and Julián Álvarez. With Messi playing his final qualifier in Buenos Aires, a full stadium is expected to give him a memorable send-off.

Attention also turns to Paredes, who is one booking away from suspension. If he receives a yellow card against Venezuela, he will miss the match against Ecuador. In that case, the coaching staff may release him early to return to Boca Juniors, offering a timely boost for his club.

Scaloni now faces the challenge of reshuffling the defense on short notice, as Argentina looks to close qualifying with victories while preparing the squad for the next stage toward the 2026 World Cup.