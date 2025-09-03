Argentina vs. Venezuela: Monumental Showdown With Lineup Questions Looming

Argentina will host Venezuela at Estadio Monumental on Thursday in the closing stretch of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in Buenos Aires. The match could mark Lionel Messi’s final qualifier on home soil, adding historical significance to a game already carrying intrigue with uncertainties on both sides.

The world champions approach the fixture with their ticket secured, but coach Lionel Scaloni is still finalizing his lineup. Alexis Mac Allister’s delayed arrival—he only managed one training session after missing a flight—makes his inclusion unlikely. Giovani Lo Celso is the natural replacement, though Scaloni has also considered handing a starting role to youngsters Nico Paz or Franco Mastantuono.

Up front, the coach faces a tactical choice: Thiago Almada or Lautaro Martínez. Should Almada join the midfield, he would line up alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, and one of the young prospects. If Martínez starts, he would partner Messi and Julián Álvarez in a three-man attack.

For Venezuela, manager Fernando “Bocha” Batista is dealing with a host of absences. Yangel Herrera is sidelined with injury, while Telasco Segovia and José Martínez are suspended. Jhonder Cádiz and David Martínez are also out, forcing a reshuffle in midfield and attack. Tomás Rincón’s leadership and Yeferson Soteldo’s creativity will be crucial, while Salomón Rondón’s return offers an experienced focal point up front.

Speaking to local media, Batista acknowledged the challenge, saying, “We are facing the best national team in the world, but we came here to compete,” according to ESPN.

The Monumental will provide the backdrop for what could be a historic evening: Messi’s farewell in World Cup qualifying at home and Venezuela’s chance to upset the reigning champions in their own stadium.

Argentina Probable XI

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz or Giovani Lo Celso or Franco Mastantuono; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Venezuela Probable XI

Romo; Aramburu, Wilker Ángel, Ferraresi, Navarro; Rincón, Cásseres, Soteldo, Savarino, Bello; Salomón Rondón.