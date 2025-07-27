Ardon Jashari close to Milan! Italian club makes substantial offer

Fabrizio Romano reports that Milan has made a new offer for Brugge's defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari.



Details: Milan continues its search for midfield reinforcements. One of the top candidates is 22-year-old Brugge holding midfielder Ardon Jashari. The Swiss international has only spent a year with the club, but he's already attracting attention from top European leagues.



His defensive prowess, ability to join attacks, and on-field vision have impressed scouts across Europe, including those at Milan. The Italian club has offered Brugge €33.5 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the young midfielder. Negotiations are ongoing.



In the 2024/25 season, Jashari made 52 appearances for Brugge across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €32 million.



