Arda Güler beats Bellingham and Militão to be named Real Madrid's player of the month

Turkish star earns fans’ recognition

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Real Madrid has announced that midfielder Arda Güler has been named the team’s player of the month for October.

Details: The Turkish sensation won the fan vote convincingly, leaving behind other club nominees including Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

This month, the Turkish midfielder featured in four matches for the Madrid club, recording one assist.

🚨OFFICIEL ! Arda Güler est élu 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗢𝗜𝗦 d'Octobre au Real Madrid ! 🇹🇷 🤍🏆 pic.twitter.com/rGd2wNRlEC — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 30, 2025

