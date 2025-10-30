Arda Güler beats Bellingham and Militão to be named Real Madrid's player of the month
Turkish star earns fans’ recognition
Football news Today, 12:12Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/10ardaguler/status/1981122750946447736
Real Madrid has announced that midfielder Arda Güler has been named the team’s player of the month for October.
Details: The Turkish sensation won the fan vote convincingly, leaving behind other club nominees including Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
This month, the Turkish midfielder featured in four matches for the Madrid club, recording one assist.
