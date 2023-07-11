RU RU
Main News Arab club offered big money for Man City star

Arab club offered big money for Man City star

Football news Today, 05:00
Arab club offered big money for Man City star Photo: Man City Twitter

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are keen on signing Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to CBS Sports, the Saudi club has notified the city's management that it is ready to pay more than 70 million euros for the 28-year-old player.

The source writes that the parties have already begun negotiations and the transfer may well take place.

Bernardo Silva has been playing for Manchester City for six years (since 2017). Last season, the experienced footballer made 52 appearances for his team in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and making 6 assists.

The agreement between the Portuguese and the “citizens” is valid until June 2025. The estimated value of the player, according to Transfermarkt, is €80m.

Previously, the media actively associated Bernardo Silva with PSG, but so far the Parisian club has not taken any steps towards acquiring a football player. Barcelona was also interested in the services of the Portuguese, but due to the difficult financial situation, the Catalan club cannot afford such a transfer.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
