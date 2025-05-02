RU RU ES ES FR FR
Apertura 2025: Final Matchday to Decide Everything — Superclásico Still Possible

Apertura 2025: Final Matchday to Decide Everything — Superclásico Still Possible

Football news Today, 18:15
The final matchday of the Apertura 2025 tournament is underway, and plenty is still at stake in both zones. While several teams have already secured a place in the playoffs, the fight for the remaining spots — and for better seeding — is wide open.

In Zone A, seven clubs have already qualified: Boca Juniors, Argentinos Juniors, Racing, Huracán, Independiente Rivadavia, Tigre, and Barracas Central. Estudiantes de La Plata snatched the final berth despite a heavy defeat to Argentinos, taking advantage of missteps by their rivals. Boca still has a chance to leapfrog the Bicho and finish first if they beat Tigre at home, while Racing and Huracán are battling to end among the top four and gain home advantage for the round of 16.

Zone B remains even more unpredictable. Rosario Central sits at the top with 32 points and hosts Independiente (29) in a showdown for the group lead. River Plate (28), San Lorenzo, Platense, Riestra, and Lanús are already through. The final slot currently belongs to Godoy Cruz (17), but Instituto, Sarmiento, and even Vélez could sneak in depending on how results unfold this weekend.

Fans are also eagerly watching the bracket to see if a Superclásico between Boca and River could happen. If Boca finishes first in Zone A and River stays third in Zone B, a final showdown in Santiago del Estero would be the only possible meeting. However, if the standings shift and the draw aligns, the two giants could face off as early as the quarterfinals. The final matchday will determine not just who advances, but also who might collide on the road to the title.

