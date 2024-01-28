Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4

Manchester United managed to overcome Newport County in a tense match today and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, the team took control of the ball and quickly scored two goals against the modest opponent. However, towards the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, Newport managed to restore parity by scoring two goals in response.

One of the heroes of the match was United's winger Antony. In the 7th minute, the Brazilian provided an assist to Bruno Fernandes, and in the middle of the second half, he scored a goal himself. Interestingly, these were his first goal contributions of the season, ending a streak of 22 matches without direct goal involvement.

Rasmus Hojlund sealed the game with a goal just before the final whistle, decisively settling the matter of the winner. In the Round of 16, MU will face the winner of the Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City fixture.