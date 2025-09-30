Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership

Antony Matheus has shed light on his current happiness at Real Betis while reflecting on a painful chapter at Manchester United, per El Desmarque. The Brazilian winger said Sevilla has given him what he was missing in England — joy on and off the pitch.

“I always look first at happiness, and here I was happy. My kids and my wife are happy here. Before making the decision, I spoke with my family. This city is incredible, the people are amazing. Money is important, but happiness is much more,” he explained. He also praised Betis’ dressing room: “It’s the best I’ve ever had in my career, everyone together, everyone smiling. That makes the difference.”

When recalling his final months at Old Trafford, Antony was blunt: “They were very hard months, more than 40 days in a hotel, training separately. I felt disrespected. There were bad moments, but also good ones with two titles. Still, my heart told me to return to Betis.” While avoiding direct controversy, the winger made clear that his time at United left scars.

Looking ahead, Antony stressed his desire to keep working with head coach Manuel Pellegrini. “He is an incredible coach and a great person. I always want to spend more time with him, but the renewal is between him and the club. Hopefully things go well.” He also dreams of giving Betis silverware: “I hope we can win a trophy, because the fans really deserve it.”

The former Ajax star has one more ambition: a World Cup return. “I played one, and of course I dream of playing another. It’s always an honor to represent Brazil. I will keep working so I can be in the squad again.”