Antonio Conte nearly got into a fight with an Olympiacos player

Fiery Italian passion clashed with equally emotional Greek temperament.

Details: Yesterday, a friendly match between Napoli and Olympiacos ended with a 2-1 win for the Italian champions, but the final score was far from the only highlight of the night.

In the 35th minute, Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi launched into a hard tackle on Amir Rrahmani, nearly injuring Napoli’s centre-back. The incident sparked a furious reaction from Napoli’s head coach Antonio Conte, who had already been forced to substitute Romelu Lukaku just five minutes earlier due to injury.

The situation escalated to the point where several officials from both sides had to physically restrain the enraged Conte to prevent the confrontation from boiling over.

After a brief exchange, tempers finally cooled, and Antonio Conte returned to his technical area.

🤬 Conte was furious with Olympiakos’ tackles on Napoli



pic.twitter.com/U2cur8PfJO — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 14, 2025

Reminder: Napoli plotting a bold raid on a Serie A rival