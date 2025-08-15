RU RU ES ES FR FR
Antonio Conte nearly got into a fight with an Olympiacos player

Tensions ran sky-high.
Football news Today, 07:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Antonio Conte nearly got into a fight with an Olympiacos player Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Fiery Italian passion clashed with equally emotional Greek temperament.

Details: Yesterday, a friendly match between Napoli and Olympiacos ended with a 2-1 win for the Italian champions, but the final score was far from the only highlight of the night.

In the 35th minute, Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi launched into a hard tackle on Amir Rrahmani, nearly injuring Napoli’s centre-back. The incident sparked a furious reaction from Napoli’s head coach Antonio Conte, who had already been forced to substitute Romelu Lukaku just five minutes earlier due to injury.

The situation escalated to the point where several officials from both sides had to physically restrain the enraged Conte to prevent the confrontation from boiling over.

After a brief exchange, tempers finally cooled, and Antonio Conte returned to his technical area.

Reminder: Napoli plotting a bold raid on a Serie A rival

