Anthony Joshua needs surgery. Here's when the boxer could return to the ring

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua will be out of action for the foreseeable future, as he requires surgery on his elbow.

"I need to have a minor operation on my elbow. Sometime in May. That will keep me out of the gym for six to eight weeks. As soon as I recover, I'll be back," Joshua told DAZN.

The 35-year-old last stepped into the ring in September of last year, when he suffered a knockout defeat in the fifth round against Daniel Dubois. There were rumors that, after a string of unconvincing performances, the Brit might retire. However, in April, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that a Joshua vs. Fury bout was still possible, despite Tyson having already announced his retirement.

For the record, Anthony Joshua won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games. In 2018, he also held the WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles, which he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.