Anthony Joshua is diligently preparing for the upcoming bout against Ngannou

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is approaching the fight against Francis Ngannou with a serious mindset, as reported by BoxingScene.

According to the British boxer, he will not pay attention to the Usyk vs. Fury bout and is focusing solely on preparing for the match against Ngannou, treating it as a contest for the undisputed championship.

"Let me remind you again, I'm not concentrating on the winner of the Fury-Usyk fight. I will be thinking about my undisputed fight, which is against Ngannou, that's the mentality I'll have. Ngannou is my undisputed fight. Because you're only as good as your last fight, and I respect Ngannou a lot," said Anthony Joshua.

He added that the bout against Ngannou won't be an easy stroll, so he will undergo serious preparation for this showdown. Anthony noted that he won't be an easy opponent for Francis, just as he won't be for anyone else.

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is scheduled for March 8th in Saudi Arabia.