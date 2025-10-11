ES ES FR FR
Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot set for showdown in prestigious tournament final
Tennis news Today, 09:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Another shocker in Shanghai! Cousins outside the world’s top 50 to clash in Masters final Photo: x.com/RomainNextGen

On October 11 in Shanghai, China, the ATP Masters semi-finals delivered a double dose of upsets that sent shockwaves through the tennis world.

Earlier, world No. 204 Valentin Vacherot from Monaco stunned everyone by toppling Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book a place in the final. Awaiting him there will be none other than his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, representing France.

Rinderknech, ranked 54th in the ATP standings, battled past Daniil Medvedev—competing under a neutral flag—in a three-set thriller. Remarkably, Arthur has now become the oldest Frenchman ever to reach his first Masters series final.

The championship clash is set for tomorrow, October 12.

