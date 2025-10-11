Another shocker in Shanghai! Cousins outside the world’s top 50 to clash in Masters final
Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot set for showdown in prestigious tournament final
Tennis news Today, 09:52Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/RomainNextGen
On October 11 in Shanghai, China, the ATP Masters semi-finals delivered a double dose of upsets that sent shockwaves through the tennis world.
Earlier, world No. 204 Valentin Vacherot from Monaco stunned everyone by toppling Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book a place in the final. Awaiting him there will be none other than his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, representing France.
Rinderknech, ranked 54th in the ATP standings, battled past Daniil Medvedev—competing under a neutral flag—in a three-set thriller. Remarkably, Arthur has now become the oldest Frenchman ever to reach his first Masters series final.
The championship clash is set for tomorrow, October 12.