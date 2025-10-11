Another shocker in Shanghai! Cousins outside the world’s top 50 to clash in Masters final

Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot set for showdown in prestigious tournament final

On October 11 in Shanghai, China, the ATP Masters semi-finals delivered a double dose of upsets that sent shockwaves through the tennis world.

Earlier, world No. 204 Valentin Vacherot from Monaco stunned everyone by toppling Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book a place in the final. Awaiting him there will be none other than his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, representing France.

Rinderknech, ranked 54th in the ATP standings, battled past Daniil Medvedev—competing under a neutral flag—in a three-set thriller. Remarkably, Arthur has now become the oldest Frenchman ever to reach his first Masters series final.

30, 71 - Since the format’s introduction in 1990, Arthur Rinderknech (30 years 71 days) is now the oldest French player to reach a maiden ATP Masters 1000 final, surpassing Ugo Humbert (26 years 124) in Paris last year. Run!#RolexShanghaiMasters | @SH_RolexMasters @atptour pic.twitter.com/hcSSffIet5 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 11, 2025

The championship clash is set for tomorrow, October 12.