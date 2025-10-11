Sensational upset in Shanghai! World No. 204 knocks out Djokovic and reaches the final, where he could face his cousin

A family showdown could await us in the final

Monaco's Valentin Vacherot stunned Djokovic at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

Details: Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th in the world, defeated Novak Djokovic—the 40-time Masters champion—by a score of 2:0 (6-3, 6-4) to advance to the tournament final.

This result is historic: Vacherot becomes the lowest-ranked player ever to reach a Masters 1000 final. The 26-year-old Monegasque delivered an outstanding performance, never allowing Djokovic to dictate the tempo.

The final could get even more intriguing: Vacherot may face his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, in the decider if Rinderknech overcomes Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

THE FAIRYTALE OF SHANGHAI ✨



World No. 204 @val_vacherot defeats Djokovic 6-3 6-4 to become the lowest ranked Masters 1000 finalist EVER!!#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/eY9e4Wn73u — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2025

