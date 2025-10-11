Sensational upset in Shanghai! World No. 204 knocks out Djokovic and reaches the final, where he could face his cousin
A family showdown could await us in the final
Tennis news Today, 07:47Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/DjokovicFan_/status/1976957733703471564
Monaco's Valentin Vacherot stunned Djokovic at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.
Details: Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th in the world, defeated Novak Djokovic—the 40-time Masters champion—by a score of 2:0 (6-3, 6-4) to advance to the tournament final.
This result is historic: Vacherot becomes the lowest-ranked player ever to reach a Masters 1000 final. The 26-year-old Monegasque delivered an outstanding performance, never allowing Djokovic to dictate the tempo.
The final could get even more intriguing: Vacherot may face his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, in the decider if Rinderknech overcomes Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.
For the record: Gaël Monfils announced his retirement in 2026.