Another setback. Alaba suffers meniscus injury and ends season

Real Madrid is currently facing a multitude of issues with their players, which are not diminishing but rather increasing.

Details: The club officially announced that defender David Alaba has been diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus. He will not play again this season. Real Madrid will do everything possible to ensure the Austrian recovers in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for the summer of 2025.

Additionally, Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy is confirmed to be out for the rest of the current season due to a proximal tendon tear.

Furthermore, Real Madrid has lost another key player—on Tuesday, April 29, German defender Antonio Rüdiger underwent surgery and will also be sidelined for several weeks.

Recall: The German central defender will miss six matches due to his conduct at the end of the clash with Barcelona. Additionally, Lucas Vázquez received a two-match suspension.