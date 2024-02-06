Another leader of Napoli could leave the team this summer

Against the backdrop of Napoli's unsuccessful performances, which have led to criticism from fans, another leader of the team could be on the verge of leaving.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan has set its sights on Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. In this context, the words of the defender's agent, Mario Giuffredi, carry particular weight. He stated, "We will review and draw our conclusions in June," possibly hinting at a potential departure in the summer.

At present, Napoli doesn't seem overly concerned, especially considering that the 30-year-old player is under contract with the club until June 2028, earning a salary of three million euros per season.

However, one player who appears closest to leaving Napoli in the summer is Piotr Zieliński, who has agreed to a contract with Inter Milan and will join the Nerazzurri as a free agent.