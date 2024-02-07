Another leader of Girona may leave the team

In light of Girona's outstanding results, it's not surprising that top clubs both in Spain and abroad are showing interest in players from the Catalan club. While Savio's departure has been announced, Miguel Gutierrez didn't move to the Premier League, and another player from the team is drawing interest from a nearby collective.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is interested in Girona's central midfielder Aleix Garcia, and the "Blaugranas" are determined to sign the player. Barcelona is willing to include three of its players in the deal for the 26-year-old midfielder: Oriol Romeu, Pablo Torre, and Eric Garcia.

Aleix Garcia has played 25 matches for Girona this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists. His contract with the Catalan club runs until the end of June 2026, and Transfermarkt values the player at 20 million euros.