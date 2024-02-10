Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered

The central defender of Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez, has once again fallen prey to the infirmary.

The Argentine sustained a knee injury in the recent match against West Ham (3:0). The head coach of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, disclosed that the estimated recovery time for the defender is two months.

Martinez had only returned to fitness in mid-January after his previous injury. In the current season, the Argentine has featured in 20 matches across all competitions and provided two assists.

Additionally, ten Hag will also be deprived of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the match against Aston Villa, as the latter sustained an injury during training this week.

Manchester United currently occupies the sixth position in the Premier League standings. On Sunday, February 11th, the Mancunians will face Aston Villa.