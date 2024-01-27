Another famous striker is ready to move to the USA. A Frenchman may appear in MLS

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 01:45
Milan and French national team forward Olivier Giroud shared that he would welcome any younger striker at Milan, and is currently contemplating his own future. The key to any potential move, he emphasized, lies in ensuring that the relocation is beneficial for his children, as he stated that any decision will be primarily made with his family in mind. Football Italia reports his words from his conversation with La Gazzetta:

"I still do not know what will happen in the future. I know that I am happy in Milan and that we have achieved great success. It is a wonderful love story. We haven't discussed an extension with the club yet; we will decide and make a decision later. The most important thing is to remain focused on the team's goals."

When asked about a potential move to the USA, the Frenchman responded:

"MLS? There are also other countries. At the end of the season, more opportunities will arise, and I will make a decision. As a father and as a footballer."

Even at the age of 37, Giroud could become an influential player in the MLS. If he were to join the league this summer, he would be a notable acquisition for any team. However, the question arises whether he will join forces with other superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami.

