Another club has entered the race for Juventus forward

Juventus forward Moise Kean is attracting the attention of an increasing number of European clubs.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayer has entered the race to sign the Italian. Currently, negotiations are in the early stages, and there is no final decision on the transfer at the moment.

Earlier reports indicated interest in Kean from Rennes, and the closest to securing the 23-year-old striker's move is Atlético Madrid. Kean has agreed to a loan to this club.

The sporting director of Juventus, Cristiano Giuntoli, also commented on the forward's transfer, stating that Moise is receiving many requests.

The current season has been challenging for Kean. In 12 Serie A matches this season, the 23-year-old forward has not scored any goals. Kean has previously played for PSG, Everton, and Verona.