RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Another £2 billion. The Saudis are ready to blow up the transfer market again

Another £2 billion. The Saudis are ready to blow up the transfer market again

Football news Today, 10:24
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Another £2 billion. The Saudis are ready to blow up the transfer market again Another £2 billion. The Saudis are ready to blow up the transfer market again

In the upcoming summer transfer window, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are planning to invest two billion pounds in new transfers, player salaries, and agent fees, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

In the previous summer, 750 million pounds were spent solely on player transfer fees. In the current year of 2024, the primary targets for local teams are Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

City is expected to offer approximately 100 million pounds for the 32-year-old Belgian, but head coach Pep Guardiola has expressed a desire to extend De Bruyne's contract, making the transfer less likely. As for Salah, Al-Hilal will attempt to secure his signature, surpassing Al-Ittihad, which had reportedly offered 150 million pounds earlier.

It is noted that Jordan Henderson's departure from Al-Ittifaq, where he spent only a few months, will not impact the club's long-term plans.

Other names on the Saudi clubs' radar include Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester). There is also interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen, although he has rejected offers thrice, despite the interest from Al-Ahli.

Related teams and leagues
Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024