In the upcoming summer transfer window, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are planning to invest two billion pounds in new transfers, player salaries, and agent fees, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

In the previous summer, 750 million pounds were spent solely on player transfer fees. In the current year of 2024, the primary targets for local teams are Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

City is expected to offer approximately 100 million pounds for the 32-year-old Belgian, but head coach Pep Guardiola has expressed a desire to extend De Bruyne's contract, making the transfer less likely. As for Salah, Al-Hilal will attempt to secure his signature, surpassing Al-Ittihad, which had reportedly offered 150 million pounds earlier.

It is noted that Jordan Henderson's departure from Al-Ittifaq, where he spent only a few months, will not impact the club's long-term plans.

Other names on the Saudi clubs' radar include Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester). There is also interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen, although he has rejected offers thrice, despite the interest from Al-Ahli.