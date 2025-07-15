Andriy Lunin could become a Villarreal player

The Villarreal management is weighing two options.

Details: According to DAZN Futbol, 26-year-old Real Madrid and Ukraine national team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin could soon join Villarreal.

It is reported that Villarreal currently has two candidates on the table for the goalkeeper position: Andriy Lunin and Pau López. Lunin is the preferred choice, but his higher transfer fee might push Villarreal to consider the 30-year-old Spaniard instead.

Real Madrid has made it clear they are not interested in loaning out the goalkeeper, but a permanent transfer for €25 million is a realistic possibility.

Last season, Lunin played 14 matches for Real, keeping six clean sheets. The Ukrainian keeper's current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2030, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €20 million.

"El Villarreal ha preguntado por Lunin. Pero en la lista también está Pau López" 👀@MatteMoretto y la última hora del portero del Real Madrid #DAZNTransfer pic.twitter.com/cbCyuwomfq — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 14, 2025

