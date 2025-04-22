Andrés Yllana Named Colón Head Coach After Farré Turns Down Offer

Colón de Santa Fe have appointed Andrés Yllana as their new head coach following the departure of Ariel Pereyra. The club made the announcement on Tuesday evening after finalizing an agreement with the former Aldosivi boss, who will take charge through the end of the 2025 season.

According to UNO Santa Fe, Colón had initially targeted Guillermo Farré, who recently left Sporting Cristal in Peru. The Argentine manager was the club’s first choice, but he declined the offer, citing a desire to take a break before returning to the dugout.

With Farré out of the picture, Colón quickly turned to Yllana, who had already been in preliminary talks with the club. The deal was swiftly finalized, and Yllana is expected to be on the bench this coming Sunday when Colón face Defensores de Belgrano in Matchday 12 of Argentina’s Primera Nacional.

Yllana, 50, is known for his work in player development and most recently led Aldosivi to promotion. His arrival signals a new chapter for Colón, who are looking to regain consistency and push forward in a highly competitive campaign.