Andrada Leaves Monterrey to Join Zaragoza

According to reports from Mexican media, Esteban Andrada has completed his departure from Monterrey and will spend the 2025-2026 season on loan at Real Zaragoza in Spain, after a summer marked by injuries and reduced playing time. The Argentine goalkeeper, nicknamed “La Sabandija,” heads to the Spanish second division looking to revive his career and strengthen a struggling team.

Monterrey confirmed the deal on its official website, noting that the loan includes a mandatory purchase clause if Zaragoza achieves promotion. Should that happen, Rayados would receive around 1.5 million euros. The decision came after unsuccessful attempts to transfer the player to clubs in Argentina, Brazil, or Saudi Arabia.

Zaragoza, currently 19th out of 22 teams in La Liga Hypermotion with just one point from three matches, is banking on the veteran goalkeeper’s experience to stabilize its defense. Andrada, who has represented Argentina at the international level, played 161 matches for Monterrey, keeping 58 clean sheets and winning the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

For the 34-year-old, the move marks a turning point after four years with Monterrey, where he endured mixed performances and criticism. Now, with a fresh start in Spanish football, Andrada aims to prove his value in a league where Zaragoza urgently needs solutions to climb the table.