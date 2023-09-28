Ancelotti admitted why Real Madrid leaders missed the last match

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 04:29
In the seventh round of La Liga, Real played against Las Palmas and achieved a very calm victory with a score of 2:0.

Team leaders Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham did not take part in this game. After the match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about why the star players did not take the field.

"I decided to give Modric and Bellingham a rest, although Bellingham himself didn't say he was tired. I don't promote possession - I believe in scoring goals.

Luka Modric is well aware of the matches in which he needs rest. Modric and Bellingham did not play today. We must do everything possible to achieve the best result," he said.

The Italian coach also admitted that his team’s performance towards the end of the match gave him anxiety.

“I was worried at the end of the second half when we slowed down the pace of the game. We weren't able to control the game at the right level, we played with low intensity and that worries me. We started actively to avoid problems such as early fatigue. We lacked a little luck in the first half and a little intensity in the second half,” he noted.

