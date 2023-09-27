Real Madrid convincingly defeated Las Palmas at their home stadium

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid hosted Las Palmas in the seventh round of La Liga. In their previous match, the "Los Blancos" suffered a defeat against Atletico Madrid, so they aimed to redeem themselves in front of their devoted fans.

Real Madrid exhibited great confidence in the first half. Carlo Ancelotti's team launched 18 shots towards the goal, with eight on target. In contrast, Las Palmas failed to register a single shot on target. Despite such dominance, Real Madrid managed to find the net only in injury time, thanks to the efforts of Brahim Diaz.

At the start of the second half, the hosts doubled their lead. In the 54th minute, Hoselu scored the second goal for Real Madrid with an assist from Rodrigo. It's worth noting that with this goal, the striker became the first player of the club in the 21st century to score in each of the first four home matches for Real Madrid in La Liga.

Real Madrid comfortably maintained their two-goal lead and secured their sixth victory in La Liga this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team has now accumulated 18 points and currently occupies the second position in the league standings.

La Liga. Matchday 7

"Real Madrid" 2-0 "Las Palmas"

Goals: 1-0 - 45+3 Diaz, 2-0 - 54 Hoselu