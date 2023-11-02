RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick

An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick

Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick

The Ottawa Senators have forfeited their first-round draft pick, as announced by the National Hockey League (NHL).

The NHL confirmed that the trade involving Russian hockey player Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim fell through due to Ottawa's fault. It was revealed that Dadonov's contract contained a clause prohibiting trades to ten different teams within the league, including Anaheim. This condition remained in Dadonov's contract even after he had been traded to Vegas in July 2021, but Ottawa did not notify the league.

The league stated that the club will lose a draft pick in one of the upcoming drafts in 2024, 2025, or 2026. Ottawa has the discretion to choose the season in which they won't fulfill their draft pick. Additionally, it has been disclosed that the club has decided to release their general manager, Pierre Dorion, following this situation.

While Ottawa did not incur financial losses, the imposed penalty is considered significant. Typically, teams select the most promising young players in the first round of the draft.

This is the second scandal for Ottawa this season. At the end of October, forward Shane Pinto was disqualified for 41 games by the NHL for sports betting.

Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule Motorsport News Yesterday, 15:14 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023