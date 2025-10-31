ES ES FR FR
An interesting coincidence... Four suspects in the Louvre heist arrested at the Paris vs Lyon match

A football match helps catch criminals.
Football news Today, 06:07
Paris police acted with lightning speed.

Details: According to FranceInfo and BFMTV, four individuals suspected of the Louvre heist were apprehended before the start of the Ligue 1 Matchday 10 clash between Paris and Lyon, right outside the Jean-Bouin stadium.

The match itself took place on Wednesday, while the suspects were caught at 8:30 p.m. local time by one of France's anti-gang units.

On October 19, news broke that the Louvre—one of the world's largest museums—had been robbed. The total value of the stolen jewels is estimated at €88 million, and they have yet to be recovered.

The Paris prosecutor reported that over a hundred investigators are now involved in the case, with the investigation covering "everything from remote planning to the direct actions of the team on site."

Earlier, police had already detained two men linked to the robbery. They have been placed in temporary custody pending trial.

The Paris vs Lyon match itself ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with both teams finishing the game with 10 men after each received a red card in the second half.

