RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news An incredible gesture! Crystal Palace becomes the first club to open a support center for academy graduates

An incredible gesture! Crystal Palace becomes the first club to open a support center for academy graduates

An act worthy of respect.
Football news Today, 07:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace logo Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace shows true care for its academy graduates.

Details: Today it was revealed that English club Crystal Palace has decided to open a dedicated support center for players who have left the club's academy.

The decision was made to ensure that those who left the academy without breaking into the first team are not left without support and do not suffer psychological trauma.

The three-year rehabilitation package will help former academy players build their lives beyond football, significantly reducing the risk of mental health issues.

Reminder: Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Related Team News
Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool Football news 27 sep 2025, 13:40 Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool
Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:35 Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer
Glasner hopes Guehi will give his all while playing for Crystal Palace Football news 26 sep 2025, 11:48 Glasner hopes Guehi will give his all while playing for Crystal Palace
Glasner has long-term plans at Crystal Palace Football news 25 sep 2025, 03:36 Glasner has long-term plans at Crystal Palace
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi Transfer news 24 sep 2025, 13:16 Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores