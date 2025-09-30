An incredible gesture! Crystal Palace becomes the first club to open a support center for academy graduates

An act worthy of respect.

Crystal Palace shows true care for its academy graduates.

Details: Today it was revealed that English club Crystal Palace has decided to open a dedicated support center for players who have left the club's academy.

The decision was made to ensure that those who left the academy without breaking into the first team are not left without support and do not suffer psychological trauma.

The three-year rehabilitation package will help former academy players build their lives beyond football, significantly reducing the risk of mental health issues.

