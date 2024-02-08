An EPL club and a Turkish giant vie for the Manchester United midfielder

RU RU NG NG
Today, 05:25
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In winter, Manchester United blocked Christian Eriksen's departure with the desire for the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season, but everything could change in the summer.

According to Metro, the 31-year-old Dane has attracted interest from Galatasaray, who wanted to sign the player in the last transfer window, but the Turks are ready to come back with an offer in the summer. Brentford is also interested in Eriksen and will compete for him during the offseason.

Eriksen became one of the first players of the Erik ten Hag era in the summer of 2022 and played 36 matches in all competitions last season.

The former Tottenham star started in nine out of 23 matches for United this season, but the emergence of Cobi Minu as a new midfield star and Casemiro's return to form have kept him on the bench in the last three matches.

The 31-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at Old Trafford and joined as a free agent.

It's worth noting that former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has joined South Korean club FC Seoul.

