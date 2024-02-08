Major league star. Ex-Man United player officially becomes a player of the Korean club

Former Manchester United and England national team midfielder Jesse Lingard has officially signed a contract with the South Korean club FC Seoul.

Lingard's contract with Seoul is set for two years. It was previously reported that the 31-year-old Englishman would earn £17,500 per week at his new club.

Lingard's most recent club was Nottingham Forest, which he left as a free agent last summer. Afterward, there were reports of his potential transfer to West Ham or one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia, but the player remained without a club.

Lingard becomes the fifth English player in the history of the South Korean K-League.

FC Seoul finished in seventh place in the last season of the K-League.