An easy win. Sinner reached the third round of the Aus Open without any problems

World number four Jannik Sinner overcame Dutchman Jesper de Jong in an hour and 45 minutes to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

De Jong did not have a single break point in the entire match, while Sinner had 6/12 break points, which was enough to win in three sets. Each of the three games lasted a little over half an hour, and the sets ended with the same score of 6:2.

Jannik Sinner's next opponent is already known: it will be the 29th number of the ATP ranking, Argentine Sebastian Baez.

Sinner has never played in a Grand Slam finals before. The Italian's highest achievement on the courts in Melbourne is reaching the quarter-finals last year.

Jannik Sinner - Jesper de Jong 2:6, 2:6, 2:6