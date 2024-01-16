Zverev wins derby and advances to the next round of the Australian Open

The sixth-ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev, advanced to the second round of the Australian Open.

In a German derby, the 26-year-old tennis player defeated Dominik Koepfer in four sets, who is ranked 62nd in the world.

Zverev conceded the first set to his opponent with a score of 4-6 but bounced back to win the second set 6-3. Koepfer came close to claiming another set, but Zverev secured the tiebreak with a 7-3 victory. In the fourth set, Alexander conceded only 3 games to his opponent.

In the second round, Zverev will face the 163rd-ranked player in the world, Slovak Lukas Klein. He qualified for the main draw and won his first-round match against South Korean Kwon Soon-woo.