Зверев победил в дерби и прошел в следующий круг Australian Open

Alexander Zverev had to save set points in the 3rd set, but finds a way to beat Dominik Koepfer in four, from a set down: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.



Gets Lukas Klein next.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/hqp4xYeQvc

— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2024