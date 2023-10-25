An American tennis player has been disqualified due to missed doping tests

American tennis player Jenson Brooksby has been disqualified for 18 months due to a failure to provide whereabouts information, as reported by Tennis Channel.

An independent tribunal sidelined the American tennis player after it was revealed that he had failed to report his whereabouts on three occasions within a 12-month period.

"I acknowledge that two of my missed tests were my fault, but I continue to assert that my missed test on June 4, 2022, should be rescinded," Brooksby wrote.

The 22-year-old American also mentioned that he was unaware that a doping control officer had attempted to locate him that morning. His mobile phone was silent when they tried to contact him, and they didn't reach his hotel room either.

Brooksby, who reached a career-high ranking of 33 last year, agreed to a voluntary provisional suspension. As a result, his sanction will be applied retroactively until July 5. According to the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency), the suspension will conclude on January 4, 2025.