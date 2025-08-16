RU RU ES ES FR FR
Amid Donnarumma rumors, Ederson considers Galatasaray move

Brazilian goalkeeper could leave Manchester this summer
Transfer news Today, 02:40
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ederson with the English Premier League trophy Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson may be on the move this summer, with Galatasaray reportedly eyeing a potential signing.

Details: According to The Guardian, the 31-year-old Brazil international could leave Manchester City. One of the main options for Ederson is Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, who are actively working to strengthen their squad for a successful campaign.

Ederson’s transfer largely depends on whether Gianluigi Donnarumma joins the Citizens: City are aggressively pursuing the player, who is looking to leave French side PSG.

Last season, Ederson made 40 appearances for City across all competitions, conceded 54 goals, and kept 13 clean sheets. The goalkeeper is under contract with Manchester City until June 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at 20 million euros.

