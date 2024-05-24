Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has been linked with top clubs for a long time, but he has refused to leave Leverkusen this coming summer. However, the summer of 2025 already puts many question marks over the Spaniard's future.

According to Relevo, the Pharmacists are aware that Alonso will become Real Madrid's head coach sooner or later and believe that 2025 would be the perfect time to do so. This is how Bayer interprets the specialist's refusal to work at Liverpool and Bayern.

True, in 2025, Alonso's move to Real may not happen, as the "creamy" did not expect that the current season with Carlo Ancelotti will be so successful.

If the Italian will also spend the 2024/2025 season in the same way, the 64-year-old specialist will be given a contract until 2026 to finish, while Alonso will have to wait a little longer.