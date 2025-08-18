RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alonso complains about two controversial incidents in Spanish football

A decisive condemnation.
Football news Today, 08:24
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Alonso complains about two controversial incidents in Spanish football Getty Images

The intention to stage the Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami has unexpectedly sparked outrage... in Madrid's Real, who have firmly condemned this proposal. The head coach, Xabi Alonso, reinforced his club's stance.

Details: Alonso stated that any changes to the rules require the unanimous consent of all clubs, which is currently not the case. The Real Madrid head coach also voiced his discontent over La Liga's refusal to reschedule the opening round match against Osasuna.

Quote: "I fully support the club's statement. If the rules are to be changed, it must be unanimously approved by all participants. Now is not the time for this.

The decision is now final, but our request, especially for the sake of the players' health, deserved support. That did not happen. We only had two weeks, and there are no excuses. The team is ready to play tomorrow. Heart and desire push harder than legs," Alonso stated.

