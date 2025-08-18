Alonso complains about two controversial incidents in Spanish football

The intention to stage the Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami has unexpectedly sparked outrage... in Madrid's Real, who have firmly condemned this proposal. The head coach, Xabi Alonso, reinforced his club's stance.

Details: Alonso stated that any changes to the rules require the unanimous consent of all clubs, which is currently not the case. The Real Madrid head coach also voiced his discontent over La Liga's refusal to reschedule the opening round match against Osasuna.