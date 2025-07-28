Alongside Messi. Son's salary demands to Los Angeles revealed

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has been linked with a summer exit from the Spurs camp, and along with interest from Saudi clubs, a move to MLS is also on the table for the South Korean star. And he's aiming for a lucrative deal there.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, Los Angeles and Son's representatives have yet to reach an agreement, as the player's current salary expectations exceed what the club can offer.

At the same time, Son could be signed outside the salary cap under the so-called "Beckham Rule," which allows clubs to pay marquee players significantly above the league's wage limit. If the transfer goes through, Son could become the highest-paid player in MLS, on par with Lionel Messi, who is earning around $20.5 million per year.

Reminder: Son's departure can't happen until the end of Tottenham's South Korean tour, as the recent Europa League winner has contractual obligations that require the player to participate in the tour.