RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m

Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m

Football news Today, 16:28
Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m Photo: instagram Otavio / Author unknown

Midfielder Otavio from "Porto" and the Portuguese national team is close to transferring to Saudi Arabian club "Al-Nassr," which also features Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club will pay the full release clause amount of 60 million euros for the player. "Al-Nassr" will make the payment in several installments. This deal will become the most expensive sale in the history of the Portuguese club.

28-year-old Otavio has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the Portuguese club from Brazilian side "Internacional." The transfer fee amounted to 2.5 million euros. He has played a total of 283 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 75 assists. As part of "Porto," Otavio became the Portuguese champion three times in the seasons 2017–18, 2019–20, 2021–22. He also won the Portuguese Cup three times in the seasons 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup twice in 2018 and 2020.

Although Otavio was born in Brazil, he later acquired Portuguese citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Portuguese national team, appearing in 14 matches, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC FC Porto Primeira Liga Portugal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Today, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Today, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Yesterday, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:28 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m Football news Today, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Today, 16:06 Liverpool win a comeback win in the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:00 Lens intercepted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Football news Today, 10:30 Kylian Mbappe could stay at PSG for a few more years Football news Today, 10:00 Marseille has found a replacement for the Ukrainian Malinovsky in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 09:30 Chelsea respond to Roma's offer for Lukaku Football news Today, 09:00 Ter Stegen agreed to significant concessions for the sake of a new contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:49 Girl of the Day: Katie Goodland - the wife of Harry Kane, the future top scorer of the Bundesliga
Sport Predictions
Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023