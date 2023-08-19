Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m

Midfielder Otavio from "Porto" and the Portuguese national team is close to transferring to Saudi Arabian club "Al-Nassr," which also features Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club will pay the full release clause amount of 60 million euros for the player. "Al-Nassr" will make the payment in several installments. This deal will become the most expensive sale in the history of the Portuguese club.

28-year-old Otavio has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the Portuguese club from Brazilian side "Internacional." The transfer fee amounted to 2.5 million euros. He has played a total of 283 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 75 assists. As part of "Porto," Otavio became the Portuguese champion three times in the seasons 2017–18, 2019–20, 2021–22. He also won the Portuguese Cup three times in the seasons 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup twice in 2018 and 2020.

Although Otavio was born in Brazil, he later acquired Portuguese citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Portuguese national team, appearing in 14 matches, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.