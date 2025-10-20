Mother body in financial mess as they seek to cut off staff salaries

All is not well at Safa House despite Bafana Bafana heroics.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification to next year’s World Cup is a feat which signals a healthy institution Safa are.

It was followed by the news that German Sports manufactures Adidas are back as technical sponsors.

Even their passionate haters would have smiled at these developments.

Now it’s back to the negative publicity Safa has accustomed itself to. This time the national association is suggesting a pay cut for some of its employees at Safa House.

“The people earning the most are the ones most angry about the cuts,” said an anonymous source to Soccerladuma.

“But the truth is, SAFA is in trouble. This is about survival now.”

The suggestion is that salaries are to be cut from five to twenty-five percent among low income earners at the Nasrec organisation.

“SAFA has been living beyond its means,” the source said. “Until there’s real reform, fewer executives, more accountability, and less waste, this will keep happening.”