All Carling Knockout Semi-Finalists Confirmed — Matchups Announced

Only four teams remain.
Football news Today, 15:39
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The Carling Knockout quarter-finals have been completed over the past few days, and all semi-finalists are now known. The draw for the next round has also taken place.

Details: Golden Arrows defeated TS Galaxy 2–1 to become the first team through to the semi-finals. Orlando Pirates narrowly beat Manesi 2–1, while Richards Bay overcame Durban City 3–1. On Wednesday, October 29, Marumo Gallants thrashed Stellenbosch 4–0 at home to claim the final semi-final spot.

Carling Knockout semi-final fixtures:

  • Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants
  • Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates

The Carling Knockout is a professional football tournament in South Africa featuring 16 clubs from the South African Premier League. It is one of the league’s three major cup competitions, alongside the MTN 8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates’ rising star Masindi Nemtandjela attributes his recent improvement to hard work and dedication — qualities that also earned him a call-up to the Bafana Bafana national team.

