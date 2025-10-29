All Carling Knockout Semi-Finalists Confirmed — Matchups Announced

Only four teams remain.

The Carling Knockout quarter-finals have been completed over the past few days, and all semi-finalists are now known. The draw for the next round has also taken place.

Details: Golden Arrows defeated TS Galaxy 2–1 to become the first team through to the semi-finals. Orlando Pirates narrowly beat Manesi 2–1, while Richards Bay overcame Durban City 3–1. On Wednesday, October 29, Marumo Gallants thrashed Stellenbosch 4–0 at home to claim the final semi-final spot.

Carling Knockout semi-final fixtures:

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates

The Carling Knockout is a professional football tournament in South Africa featuring 16 clubs from the South African Premier League. It is one of the league’s three major cup competitions, alongside the MTN 8 and the Nedbank Cup.

